    Azerbaijan confirms 50 new coronavirus cases, 40 recovered

    01.05.2020 [17:20]

    Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

    50 more cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 40 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospital, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    According to the Task Force, born in 1957, the Azerbaijani citizen has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

    “The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 1,854, with 1,365 recoveries and 25 deaths, while treatment of 464 others is underway in the specialized hospitals. 15 of the infected are in a severe and 29 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable.

    A total of 146,630 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far," the Task Force added.

