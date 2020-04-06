  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan confirms 57 new cases of coronavirus

    06.04.2020 [17:05]

    Baku, April 6, AZERTAC

    57 more cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan. The infected were placed to specialized hospitals, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    “Moreover, 12 recovered coronavirus patients have been discharged from the hospital.”

    “The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan has reached 641, with 44 recoveries and 7 deaths, while treatment of 590 others is underway in the specialized hospitals. 11 of the infected are in a severe and 17 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable.

    Azerbaijan continues carrying out appropriate measures on conducting test of 4,369 people placed in various quarantine zones.

    More than 45,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far,” the task force said.

