  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Azerbaijan confirms 601 new coronavirus cases, 1,593 recovered

    10.01.2021 [21:31]

    Baku, January 10, AZERTAC

    601 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 1,593 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    According to the Task Force, 19 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

    "The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 224,651 with 208,681 recoveries and 2,909 deaths, while treatment of 13,061 others is underway.

    A total of 2,267,923 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far," the Task Force added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan confirms 601 new coronavirus cases, 1,593 recovered
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    08.01.2021 [16:28]
    WHO warns of COVID-19 ‘tipping point’ as cases rise across Europe
    07.01.2021 [20:12]
    Azerbaijan confirms 685 new coronavirus cases, 1,931 recovered
    05.01.2021 [18:33]
    Azerbaijan`s daily COVID-19 recoveries more than infections
    05.01.2021 [13:16]
    World Braille Day highlights importance of accessible information
    Azerbaijan confirms 601 new coronavirus cases, 1,593 recovered