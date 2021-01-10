Azerbaijan confirms 601 new coronavirus cases, 1,593 recovered

Baku, January 10, AZERTAC

601 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 1,593 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

According to the Task Force, 19 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

"The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 224,651 with 208,681 recoveries and 2,909 deaths, while treatment of 13,061 others is underway.

A total of 2,267,923 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far," the Task Force added.