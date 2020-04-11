Azerbaijan confirms 67 new cases of coronavirus, one died

Baku, April 11, AZERTAC

67 more cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, one patient has died, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

"The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan has reached 1058, with 200 recoveries and 11 deaths, while treatment of 847 others is underway in the specialized hospitals. 27 of the infected are in a severe and 35 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable."