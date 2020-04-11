  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Azerbaijan confirms 67 new cases of coronavirus, one died

    11.04.2020 [22:02]

    Baku, April 11, AZERTAC

    67 more cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, one patient has died, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    "The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan has reached 1058, with 200 recoveries and 11 deaths, while treatment of 847 others is underway in the specialized hospitals. 27 of the infected are in a severe and 35 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable."

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan confirms 67 new cases of coronavirus, one died
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    10.04.2020 [22:27]
    Azerbaijan confirms 65 new coronavirus cases
    10.04.2020 [15:55]
    OIC holds emergency virtual meeting on combating novel coronavirus
    10.04.2020 [14:44]
    “Clean Hands” campaign over VIDEO
    09.04.2020 [17:45]
    Azerbaijan confirms 104 new COVID-19 cases
    Azerbaijan confirms 67 new cases of coronavirus, one died