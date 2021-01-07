  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan confirms 685 new coronavirus cases, 1,931 recovered

    07.01.2021 [20:12]

    Baku, January 7, AZERTAC 

    685 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 1,931 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    According to the Task Force, 27 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

    “The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 222,885 with 203,527 recoveries and 2,845 deaths, while treatment of 16,513 others is underway.

    A total of 2,241,908 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far," the Task Force added.

