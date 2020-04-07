Azerbaijan confirms 76 new cases of coronavirus, one died

Baku, April 7, AZERTAC

76 more cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, one patient has died, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan has reached 717, with 44 recoveries and 8 deaths, while treatment of 665 others is underway in the specialized hospitals. 23 of the infected are in a severe and 31 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable.”

“A total of 53,300 coronavirus tests have been carried out so far,” the Task Force added.