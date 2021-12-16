Azerbaijan confirms 984 new coronavirus infections
AzerTAg.az
16.12.2021 [17:24]
Baku, December 16, AZERTAC
984 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 1,748 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.
According to the Task Force, 12 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 608,060 with 582,243 recoveries and 8,149 deaths, while treatment of 17,668 others is underway.
“A total of 5,718,629 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far,” the Task Force added.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
15.12.2021 [17:17]
15.12.2021 [13:30]
14.12.2021 [18:02]
13.12.2021 [17:29]
MULTIMEDIA
16.12.2021 [10:34]
15.12.2021 [20:14]
16.12.2021 [15:20]
16.12.2021 [11:35]
16.12.2021 [11:23]
16.12.2021 [11:00]
15.12.2021 [18:19]
15.12.2021 [16:26]
06.12.2021 [18:51]
06.12.2021 [17:29]
06.12.2021 [12:54]
13.12.2021 [17:33]
10.12.2021 [11:29]
07.12.2021 [15:48]
06.12.2021 [16:52]
23.11.2021 [18:17]
09.09.2021 [18:59]
26.01.2021 [09:32]
16.12.2021 [17:24]
15.12.2021 [17:17]
15.12.2021 [13:30]
14.12.2021 [18:02]
08.12.2021 [10:23]
06.12.2021 [10:32]
30.11.2021 [15:14]
27.11.2021 [12:17]
14.12.2021 [11:13]
13.12.2021 [15:08]
13.12.2021 [13:50]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note