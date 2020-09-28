  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan declares partial military mobilization

    28.09.2020 [15:03]

    Baku, September 28, AZERTAC 

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has today signed an Order on partial military mobilization in the country.

    Under the Order, the Azerbaijan State Service for Mobilization and Conscription will implement measures related to the recruitment of citizens for military service and military transportation.

