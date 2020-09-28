Azerbaijan declares partial military mobilization

Baku, September 28, AZERTAC Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has today signed an Order on partial military mobilization in the country. Under the Order, the Azerbaijan State Service for Mobilization and Conscription will implement measures related to the recruitment of citizens for military service and military transportation.

