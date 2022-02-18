Azerbaijan detects 3,817 daily COVID-19 cases

Baku, February 18, AZERTAC

3,817 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 7,541 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

According to the Task Force, 25 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 768,019, with 720,865 recoveries and 9,182 deaths, while treatment of 37,972 others is underway.

A total of 6,459,513 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far,” the Task Force added.