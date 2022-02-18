  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Azerbaijan detects 3,817 daily COVID-19 cases

    18.02.2022 [18:40]

    Baku, February 18, AZERTAC

    3,817 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 7,541 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    According to the Task Force, 25 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

    “The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 768,019, with 720,865 recoveries and 9,182 deaths, while treatment of 37,972 others is underway.

    A total of 6,459,513 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far,” the Task Force added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan detects 3,817 daily COVID-19 cases
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    19.02.2022 [20:44]
    Azerbaijan administers over 12.7 million coronavirus jabs so far
    19.02.2022 [19:00]
    Azerbaijan confirms 3,690 new COVID-19 cases
    18.02.2022 [20:57]
    Azerbaijan administers over 41,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots in 24 hours
    17.02.2022 [20:05]
    Azerbaijan administers nearly 52,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots in 24 hours
    Azerbaijan detects 3,817 daily COVID-19 cases