Azerbaijan detects 662 daily COVID-19 cases

Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan logged 662 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking national count to 611,557, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

14 people died over the past day, pushing nationwide death toll to 8,222, showed official statistics.

The total recoveries stood at 588,790 as of Tuesday, with 1,452 patients newly recovering from the disease.