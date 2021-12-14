Azerbaijan detects 922 daily COVID-19 cases
14.12.2021 [18:02]
Baku, December 14, AZERTAC
922 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 1,621 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.
According to the Task Force, 19 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 605,920 with 578,756 recoveries and 8,123 deaths, while treatment of 19,041 others is underway.
“A total of 5,694,341 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far,” the Task Force added.
