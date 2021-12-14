  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Azerbaijan detects 922 daily COVID-19 cases

    14.12.2021 [18:02]

    Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

    922 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 1,621 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    According to the Task Force, 19 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

    “The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 605,920 with 578,756 recoveries and 8,123 deaths, while treatment of 19,041 others is underway.

    “A total of 5,694,341 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far,” the Task Force added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan detects 922 daily COVID-19 cases
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    15.12.2021 [13:30]
    Omicron spreading faster than any other strain: WHO chief
    13.12.2021 [17:29]
    Azerbaijan logs 518 new coronavirus infections
    11.12.2021 [19:26]
    Azerbaijan`s daily COVID-19 recoveries more than infections
    10.12.2021 [17:00]
    Azerbaijan documents 1,109 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
    Azerbaijan detects 922 daily COVID-19 cases