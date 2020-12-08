Azerbaijan discloses list of servicemen martyred in Patriotic War

Baku, December 8, AZERTAC

“In addition to the information of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 3, 2020 about 2783 servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces who died as Shehids (martyr) in the Patriotic War, we declare that 2723 Shehids have been buried until today,” the Ministry of Defense said.

The ministry presents the photos, names, surnames, information about military ranks and date of birth of the buried Shehids.

Work on finding servicemen considered as missing and the identification of persons, whose identity has not yet been established, continues.

Information on this will periodically be presented to the country's public.

May Allah rest the souls of all our Shehids!

We bow our heads in front of our Shehids!

The list of servicemen who died as Shehids in the Patriotic War