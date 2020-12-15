  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan discloses updated list of servicemen martyred in Patriotic War

    15.12.2020 [14:07]

    Baku, December 15, AZERTAC 

    “In addition to the information of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 3, 2020 about 2783 servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces who died as Shehids (martyrs) in the Patriotic War, we declare that 2756 Shehids have been buried by December 15,” the Ministry of Defense said.

    The ministry present the photos, names, surnames, updated information about military ranks and date of birth of the buried Shehids.

    Work on finding servicemen considered as missing and the identification of persons, whose identity has not yet been established, continues.

    Information on this will periodically be presented to the country's public.

    May Allah rest the souls of all our Shehids in peace!

    We bow our heads in front of our Shehids!

    The list of servicemen who died as Shehids in the Patriotic War

