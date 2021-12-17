  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan documents 755 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

    17.12.2021 [20:00]

    Baku, December 17, AZERTAC

    755 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 1,671 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    According to the Task Force, 18 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

    “The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 608,815 with 583,914 recoveries and 8,167 deaths, while treatment of 16,734 others is underway.

    “A total of 5,729,433 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far,” the Task Force added.

