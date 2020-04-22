Azerbaijan elected member of Steering Group of Global Forum on Migration and Development

Baku, April 22, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan has been elected a member of the Steering Group of the Global Forum on Migration and Development (GFMD). The State Migration Service said the election recognizes the country`s significant achievements in the field of migration management at both national and regional levels.

Azerbaijan's accession to the membership of the GFMD Steering Group (SG) will promote its active involvement in global migration and allow the country to share its best practices in this field, the Service said.

Established in 2007, the GFMD is a state-led, informal and non-binding process, which helps shape the global debate on migration and development. It provides a flexible, multi-stakeholder space where governments can discuss the multi-dimensional aspects, opportunities and challenges related to migration, development, and the link between these two areas.

The GFMD Steering Group is comprised of 29 member countries that are firmly committed to offer sustained political and conceptual support to the Chair-in-Office and ensure continuity of the overall process.