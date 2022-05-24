  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan exported $2.3 billion worth products to EU countries in April

    24.05.2022 [17:22]

    Baku, May 24, AZERTAC

    Products worth $2.3 billion have been exported to the EU countries in April, the State Customs Committee told AZERTAC.

    “During the same period, Azerbaijan imported from EU countries products worth $181.5 million,” according to the committee.

