Azerbaijan exported $2.3 billion worth products to EU countries in April

Baku, May 24, AZERTAC Products worth $2.3 billion have been exported to the EU countries in April, the State Customs Committee told AZERTAC. “During the same period, Azerbaijan imported from EU countries products worth $181.5 million,” according to the committee.

