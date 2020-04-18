  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan exported $2.649 billion worth products to EU countries in January-March 2020

    18.04.2020 [17:42]

    Baku, April 18, AZERTAC

    Products worth $2.649 billion have been exported to the EU countries in January-March of this year.

    According to the State Customs Committee, this is $24.5 million more compared with the last year’s results.

    Azerbaijan imported from EU countries products worth $530.2 million in the three months.

