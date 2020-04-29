Azerbaijan exported $557.5 million worth products to EU countries in March

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC Products worth $557.5 million have been exported to the EU countries in March of this year, according to the State Customs Committee. Last month Azerbaijan imported from EU countries products worth $181 million, the committee said.

