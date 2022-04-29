Azerbaijan exports $110,8 million products to CIS countries in March

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC Products worth $110,856 million have been exported to the CIS countries in March, the State Customs Committee told AZERTAC. Last month Azerbaijan imported products worth $248,149 million from CIS countries, the committee said.

