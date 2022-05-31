  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan exports 127,700 tons of fruits and vegetables in four months

    31.05.2022 [19:33]

    Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan has exported 127,700 tons of fruits and vegetables in the first four months of this year.

    According to the State Customs Committee, the worth of exported fruits and vegetables amounted to $162.6 million.

    119.9 thousand tons of fruits and vegetables worth $ 131.5 million were exported in the same period of 2021.

