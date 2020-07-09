Azerbaijan exports 1.9 billion cm of gas to Turkey via TANAP pipeline this year

Baku, July 9, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan exported 1.9 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey via the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline Project (TANAP) in January-June of this year, the Ministry of Energy told AZERTAC.

According to the ministry, Turkey imported 5.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Azerbaijan via the TANAP pipeline between June 30, 2018 and July 1, 2020.

Turkey imports natural gas from Azerbaijan via the South Caucasus Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) and Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP). Commissioned at the end of 2006, the South Caucasus Pipeline currently supplies Shah Deniz gas to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey. The expansion of the South Caucasus Pipeline is part of the Shah Deniz Full Field Development project.

The SCP Co. shareholders are: BP, operator (28.8 per cent), AzSCP (10.0 per cent), TPAO (19 per cent), Petronas (15.5 per cent), Lukoil (10 per cent), NICO (10 per cent) and SGC Midstream (6.7 per cent).

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers with an initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.

The share distribution in TANAP is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC (51 percent), SOCAR Turkey (7 percent), Botas (30 percent), and BP (12 percent).