    Azerbaijan finished fourth at women’s EuroVolley
    President Ilham Aliyev watched the national team`s final game

    01.10.2017 [18:29]

    Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan has ranked fourth at the 2017 CEV Volleyball European Championship – Women after losing to Turkey 3-1 in a bronze medal match in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev watched the national team`s last game at the tournament.

