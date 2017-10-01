Azerbaijan finished fourth at women’s EuroVolley
President Ilham Aliyev watched the national team`s final game VIDEO
AzerTAg.az
01.10.2017 [18:29]
Baku, October 1, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan has ranked fourth at the 2017 CEV Volleyball European Championship – Women after losing to Turkey 3-1 in a bronze medal match in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev watched the national team`s last game at the tournament.
