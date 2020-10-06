Azerbaijan hails Afghanistan`s support for its territorial integrity and sovereignty

Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan` s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has commended Afghanistan for backing his country`s sovereignty and territorial integrity as he held a phone talk with Afghan FM Mohammed Haneef Atmar. Referring to the recent statements of the National Council of Afghanistan, FM Bayramov said Azerbaijan was thankful for this support.

He highlighted the recent tension in the region in the wake of Armenia`s military provocation, especially Armenia’s deliberate shelling of the Azerbaijani civilians and civilian facilities. He underlined the casualties among the civilian population and destruction of the civilian infrastructures as a result of the deliberate targeting by the Armenian armed forces of the Azerbaijani cities located far from the line of contact.

Afghan FM Haneef Atmar expressed his concern over the tension in the region. He reaffirmed Afghanistan`s support for Azerbaijan.