  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azerbaijan increases exports to EU countries

    23.05.2022 [18:55]

    Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

    Products worth $7.558.4 billion have been exported to the EU countries in January-April of 2022.

    According to the State Customs Committee, this figure is $4.248.8 billion more than the same period last year.

    Azerbaijan imported from the EU countries products worth $639 million in January-April of this year.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan increases exports to EU countries
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    23.05.2022 [17:48]
    Tehran hosts 4th meeting of High-Level Working Group for Caspian Sea
    21.05.2022 [16:50]
    Forbes Georgia magazine to highlight Azerbaijan’s ancient city of Shusha and Karabakh
    21.05.2022 [12:31]
    Azerbaijan, Iran discuss prospects for cooperation in railway sector
    21.05.2022 [11:19]
    Caspian Energy Club, SOCAR Energy Georgia hold meeting
    Azerbaijan increases exports to EU countries