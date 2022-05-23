Azerbaijan increases exports to EU countries
Baku, May 23, AZERTAC
Products worth $7.558.4 billion have been exported to the EU countries in January-April of 2022.
According to the State Customs Committee, this figure is $4.248.8 billion more than the same period last year.
Azerbaijan imported from the EU countries products worth $639 million in January-April of this year.
