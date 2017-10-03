Azerbaijan interested in expanding cooperation with European Union in the field of non-oil sector

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

Economic relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU) are successfully continued. Azerbaijan is interested in further expanding cooperation with European Union in non-oil sector, which is one of the priority directions, said Shahin Mustafayev, minister of economy, as he met newly appointed Head of the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan Mr. Kestutis Jankauskas.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Economy, addressing the meeting Shahin Mustafayev expressed his confidence in developing relations between Azerbaijan and European Union during the activity of Kestutis Jankauskas. Stressing the importance of high-level reciprocal visits and meetings between the two sides, the minister said that European Union is one of the key foreign trade partners of Azerbaijan. The share of European Union countries in foreign trade of Azerbaijan is 35%. More than 1,300 companies of EU countries operate in Azerbaijan. Effective cooperation is also being implemented within the framework of various programs (Twinning, TAIEX, etc.) with the European Union, Shahin Mustafayev added. He also emphasized that the EU provided EUR 582 million technical assistance to Azerbaijan.

The meeting also hailed the cooperation of Azerbaijan with EU in transport and energy fields, as well as the significance of the Southern Gas Corridor project and possibilities of using Azerbaijan's great transit potential.

The two also exchanged views on the new EU-Azerbaijan Agreement.

In turn, Kestutis Jankauskas stressed the mutual interest in expanding ties, saying that, an intensive work is underway on the EU-Azerbaijan Agreement.

Underlining effective cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union in the field of energy, Kestutis Jankauskas emphasized wide export opportunities of Azerbaijan.