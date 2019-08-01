    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan involves Turkish specialists in search operation for crashed fighter jet

    01.08.2019 [10:26]

    Baku, August 1, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan has involved Turkish specialists in the search operation for the crashed fighter jet, according to the Ministry of Defense.

    "The specialists of the relevant bodies of the Republic of Turkey equipped with special equipment and devices who arrived in Baku on July 31 are involved in the search operations of the military aircraft that crashed during the training flight," the ministry said in a statement.

