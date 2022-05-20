Azerbaijan is Georgia's fourth largest foreign trade partner
AzerTAg.az
20.05.2022 [19:40]
Tbilisi, May 20, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan is Georgia`s fourth largest foreign trade partner, with the bilateral trade between the two countries totaling $445.4 million in January-April of 2022, Georgia`s National Statistics Service said.
Azerbaijan ranked fourth among Georgian main trading partners. Turkey ($766.3 million), China ($614.7 million), and Russia ($559.7 million) were the top three.
Khatayi Azizov
Special Correspondent
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
20.05.2022 [19:19]
20.05.2022 [18:27]
20.05.2022 [18:15]
20.05.2022 [12:27]
MULTIMEDIA
20.05.2022 [14:30]
19.05.2022 [20:24]
19.05.2022 [19:38]
20.05.2022 [22:13]
20.05.2022 [18:59]
20.05.2022 [21:33]
20.05.2022 [19:40]
20.05.2022 [19:19]
20.05.2022 [22:21]
16.05.2022 [17:59]
13.05.2022 [15:19]
20.05.2022 [17:37]
20.05.2022 [16:14]
20.05.2022 [11:35]
16.05.2022 [17:07]
14.05.2022 [10:56]
11.05.2022 [17:28]
20.05.2022 [19:37]
20.05.2022 [19:20]
19.05.2022 [17:05]
11.05.2022 [17:19]
06.05.2022 [10:29]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
20.05.2022 [22:18]
20.05.2022 [17:56]
20.05.2022 [12:43]
20.05.2022 [12:26]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note