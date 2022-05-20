  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azerbaijan is Georgia's fourth largest foreign trade partner

    20.05.2022 [19:40]

    Tbilisi, May 20, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan is Georgia`s fourth largest foreign trade partner, with the bilateral trade between the two countries totaling $445.4 million in January-April of 2022, Georgia`s National Statistics Service said.

    Azerbaijan ranked fourth among Georgian main trading partners. Turkey ($766.3 million), China ($614.7 million), and Russia ($559.7 million) were the top three.

     

    Khatayi Azizov

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan is Georgia's fourth largest foreign trade partner
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    20.05.2022 [19:19]
    Silk Way West Airlines further expands its global network in US
    20.05.2022 [18:27]
    Caspian Energy Club, Union of Azerbaijani Businessmen in Georgia sign Memorandum of Cooperation
    20.05.2022 [18:15]
    Turkiye was top export destination of Azerbaijan’s non-oil products in January-April 2022
    20.05.2022 [12:27]
    Azerbaijan-Belarus trade made $105 million in January-April this year
    Azerbaijan is Georgia's fourth largest foreign trade partner