Tbilisi, May 20, AZERTAC Azerbaijan is Georgia`s fourth largest foreign trade partner, with the bilateral trade between the two countries totaling $445.4 million in January-April of 2022, Georgia`s National Statistics Service said. Azerbaijan ranked fourth among Georgian main trading partners. Turkey ($766.3 million), China ($614.7 million), and Russia ($559.7 million) were the top three. Khatayi Azizov Special Correspondent

