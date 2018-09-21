Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of NATO,” said Deputy Secretary General of NATO Rose Gottemoeller as she met with Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov.

The defense minister hailed the successful development of Azerbaijan-NATO relations and stressed the importance of the Alliance's position on security in the South Caucasus for peace and stability in the region.

Touching upon the military-political situation in the region, Zakir Hasanov noted the importance of achieving a solution to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and in accordance with the norms and principles of international law.

Minister Hasanov praised NATO's position on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

During the discussion of the UN Security Council Resolution 1325 "On Women and Peace and Security" Colonel General Hasanov, noting the interest of Azerbaijan in fulfilling the requirements arising from this document, highlighted that there are more than ten thousand women who are serving in the Azerbaijani Army. Hasanov added that soon it is envisaged to establish the post of the referent of the Minister of Defense dealing with the problems of women servicemen and civil servants.

Rose Gottemoeller noting the position of Azerbaijan in this issue as worthy of approval, hailed the participation of the country in the fight against terrorism and the cargo transportation carried out for peacekeeping operations, as well as the contribution made by Azerbaijani peacekeepers to international security within the framework of the operations in Afghanistan.