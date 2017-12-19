Baku, December 19, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan is a very important partner for the European Union,” said President of the European Conservatives and Reformists Group, MEP Jan Zahradil at a briefing at Azerbaijan`s parliament. He underlined that European Conservatives and Reformists Group, which is the third largest political entity in Europe, cooperates with both pro-government and opposition parties of Azerbaijan, like New Azerbaijan Party and Azerbaijan Popular Front Party.

“As you know the European Parliament has recently revived relations with Azerbaijan and formed a delegation to this end. Members of this delegation do utmost to expand relations with Azerbaijan,” he said.