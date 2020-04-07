Azerbaijan launches face mask production VIDEO

Sumgayit, April 7, AZERTAC

In most countries, there is a shortage of medical masks and other accessories due to the sharp increase in demand for these goods amid coronavirus spread, while the countries manufacturing these products, along with the suspension of export, also refuse to sell equipment for production of these goods and raw materials.

The equipment and raw materials for the production of medical masks were purchased and imported into the country in accordance with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s order through joint efforts of the relevant authorities.

The work on the establishment of a face mask plant was completed and it has already begun to operate in Azerbaijan.

An area in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park was allocated for the plant established by Baku Textile Factory.

It has the status of a resident of the industrial park. This status allows the enterprise to take advantage of the benefits envisaged for the industrial parks. The manufacturer was provided with a loan on concessional terms in the amount of 1.2 million manats through the Entrepreneurship Development Fund of the Ministry of Economy.

Moreover, on the basis of social responsibility, the resident of the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park - MST Engineering Services LLC - allotted part of its territory for the face mask plant. Special boxes for packing face masks are made by resident of the Balakhani Industrial Park, private entrepreneur Etibar Eminov.

The modern equipment brought from Turkey for the production of face masks has been installed at the plant in a short period. Some 3.9 million manats were invested in the establishment of the plant.

Over 30 jobs have been created there. The production process consists of three-shifts. By using raw materials that meet international standards ISO 17050-1, the plant will initially have a daily production capacity of 120,000 masks.

Another production line will be set up in the coming days, which will boost the daily production to 200,000-250,000 masks. The products produced at the plant will primarily be aimed at meeting the needs of the domestic market.