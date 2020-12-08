  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan learn rivals for 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying

    08.12.2020 [17:54]

    Baku, December 8, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan have been drawn alongside Portugal, Serbia, Republic of Ireland and Luxembourg in Group A as the draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying was made in Zurich, Switzerland.

    The full groups are as follows:

    Group A: Portugal, Serbia, Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan

    Group B: Spain, Sweden, Greece, Georgia, Kosovo

    Group C: Italy, Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Bulgaria, Lithuania

    Group D: France, Ukraine, Finland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kazakhstan

    Group E: Belgium, Wales, Czech Republic, Belarus, Estonia

    Group F: Denmark, Austria, Scotland, Israel, Faroe Islands, Moldova

    Group G: Netherlands, Turkey, Norway, Montenegro, Latvia, Gibraltar

    Group H: Croatia, Slovakia, Russia, Slovenia, Cyprus, Malta

    Group I: England, Poland, Hungary, Albania, Andorra, San Marino

    Group J: Germany, Romania, Iceland, North Macedonia, Armenia, Liechtenstein.

    The ten group winners qualify for the finals in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022.

    The ten group runners-up will go into the play-offs in March 2022, joined by the two best group winners of the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League that have neither qualified directly for the final tournament as European Qualifiers group winners, nor entered the play-offs already as European Qualifiers group runners-up. The 12 teams will be drawn into three play-off paths for one-off semi-finals and a final. The three path winners qualify for the World Cup.

