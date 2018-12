Azerbaijan learn rivals for UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers

Baku, December 2, AZERTAC UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying draw has been made in Dublin, placing Azerbaijan in Group E together with Croatia, Wales, Slovakia and Hungary. Other UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying groups include: Group A: England, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Kosovo Group B: Portugal, Ukraine, Serbia, Lithuania, Luxembourg Group C: Netherlands, Germany, Northern Ireland, Estonia, Belarus Group D: Switzerland, Denmark, Republic of Ireland, Georgia, Gibraltar Group F: Spain, Sweden, Norway, Romania, Faroe Islands, Malta Group G: Poland, Austria, Israel, Slovenia, FYR Macedonia, Latvia Group H: France, Iceland, Turkey, Albania, Moldova, Andorra Group I: Belgium, Russia, Scotland, Cyprus, Kazakhstan, San Marino Group J: Italy, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Finland, Greece, Armenia, Liechtenstein.

