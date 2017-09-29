Azerbaijan learn rivals for UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 finals
AzerTAg.az
29.09.2017 [16:10]
Baku, September 29, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan have learned rivals for UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 finals as the draw was made in Ljubljana, Slovenia.
The draw pits Azerbaijan against Spain and France in Group D.
The finals run from 30 January to 10 February at Arena Stozice, Ljubljana.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
30.09.2017 [19:46]
30.09.2017 [16:19]
29.09.2017 [20:06]
29.09.2017 [17:06]
MULTIMEDIA
30.09.2017 [18:19]
30.09.2017 [19:40]
30.09.2017 [16:15]
30.09.2017 [14:40]
30.09.2017 [16:13]
30.09.2017 [10:00]
30.09.2017 [09:25]
29.09.2017 [18:16]
29.09.2017 [15:36]
29.09.2017 [03:12]
26.09.2017 [16:45]
22.09.2017 [16:29]
29.09.2017 [01:08]
28.09.2017 [12:37]
18.09.2017 [18:30]
29.09.2017 [01:38]
28.09.2017 [17:59]
27.09.2017 [20:45]
24.09.2017 [14:27]
29.09.2017 [21:47]
27.09.2017 [17:41]
22.09.2017 [18:31]
06.09.2017 [17:54]
28.09.2017 [16:37]
11.07.2017 [21:41]
21.06.2017 [16:05]
16.05.2017 [16:14]
28.09.2017 [01:15]
26.09.2017 [18:08]
26.09.2017 [13:12]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note