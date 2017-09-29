    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijan learn rivals for UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 finals

    29.09.2017 [16:10]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan have learned rivals for UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 finals as the draw was made in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

    The draw pits Azerbaijan against Spain and France in Group D.

    The finals run from 30 January to 10 February at Arena Stozice, Ljubljana.

