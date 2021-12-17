  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan learn rivals for UEFA Nations League

    17.12.2021 [10:59]

    Baku, December 17, AZERTAC

    The Azerbaijan national football team have learned rivals for the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League as the draw was made in Nyon, Switzerland on Thursday.

    Azerbaijan are pitted against Slovakia, Belarus, as well as the winner of the Kazakhstan-Moldova match in Group 3 of League C.

    The 2022/23 edition of the competition will see UEFA EURO 2020 finalists Italy and England meet again, in Group A3, where Germany and Hungary also lie in wait. The competition consists of three leagues of 16 teams each and a fourth of seven, the make-up decided by promotions and relegations from the previous edition.

    The 2022/23 UEFA Nations League draw results are as follows:

    LEAGUE A

    Highlights: Italy 1-1 England (3-2 pens)

    Group A1: France, Denmark, Croatia, Austria

    Group A2: Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic

    Group A3: Italy, Germany, England, Hungary

    Group A4: Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Wales

    LEAGUE B

    Group B1: Ukraine, Scotland, Republic of Ireland, Armenia

    Group B2: Iceland, Russia, Israel, Albania

    Group B3: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Romania, Montenegro

    Group B4: Sweden, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia

    LEAGUE C

    Group C1: Turkey, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Faroe Islands

    Group C2: Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus/Estonia

    Group C3: Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan/Moldova

    Group C4: Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Georgia, Gibraltar

    LEAGUE D

    Group D1: Liechtenstein, Kazakhstan/Moldova, Andorra, Latvia

    Group D2: Malta, Cyprus/Estonia, San Marino

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan learn rivals for UEFA Nations League
