Azerbaijan learn rivals for UEFA Nations League

Baku, December 17, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan national football team have learned rivals for the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League as the draw was made in Nyon, Switzerland on Thursday.

Azerbaijan are pitted against Slovakia, Belarus, as well as the winner of the Kazakhstan-Moldova match in Group 3 of League C.

The 2022/23 edition of the competition will see UEFA EURO 2020 finalists Italy and England meet again, in Group A3, where Germany and Hungary also lie in wait. The competition consists of three leagues of 16 teams each and a fourth of seven, the make-up decided by promotions and relegations from the previous edition.

The 2022/23 UEFA Nations League draw results are as follows:

LEAGUE A

Group A1: France, Denmark, Croatia, Austria

Group A2: Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic

Group A3: Italy, Germany, England, Hungary

Group A4: Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Wales

LEAGUE B

Group B1: Ukraine, Scotland, Republic of Ireland, Armenia

Group B2: Iceland, Russia, Israel, Albania

Group B3: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Romania, Montenegro

Group B4: Sweden, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia

LEAGUE C

Group C1: Turkey, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Faroe Islands

Group C2: Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus/Estonia

Group C3: Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan/Moldova

Group C4: Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Georgia, Gibraltar

LEAGUE D

Group D1: Liechtenstein, Kazakhstan/Moldova, Andorra, Latvia

Group D2: Malta, Cyprus/Estonia, San Marino