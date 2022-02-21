  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan logs 1,038 new coronavirus infections

    21.02.2022 [18:35]

    Baku, February 21, AZERTAC

    1,038 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 3,324 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    According to the Task Force, 26 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

    “The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 775,432, with 737,710 recoveries and 9,261 deaths, while treatment of 28,461 others is underway.

    A total of 6,491,040 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far,” the Task Force added.

