    Azerbaijan logs 10 new COVID-19 cases

    19.05.2022 [17:05]

    Baku, May 19, AZERTAC

    10 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 3 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    According to the Task Force, the overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 792,695, with 782,936 recoveries and 9,710 deaths, while treatment of 49 others is underway.

    “A total of 6,865,181 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far”, the Task Force added.

