Azerbaijan logs 1,156 new COVID-19 cases

Baku, December 15, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan logged 1,156 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking national count to 607,076, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

14 people died over the past day, pushing nationwide death toll to 8,137, showed official statistics.

The total recoveries stood at 580,495 as of Wednesday, with 1,739 patients newly recovering from the disease.