Azerbaijan logs 11 new COVID-19 cases
AzerTAg.az
28.04.2022 [17:26]
Baku, April 28, AZERTAC
11 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 34 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.
According to the Task Force, 1 person has died after testing positive for COVID-19.
“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 792,545, with 782,728 recoveries and 9,709 deaths, while treatment of 108 others is underway.
A total of 6,808,651 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far”, the Task Force added.
