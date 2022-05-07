  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan logs 11 new COVID-19 cases

    07.05.2022 [17:25]

    Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

    11 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 3 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    According to the Task Force, the overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 792,618, with 782,849 recoveries and 9,709 deaths, while treatment of 60 others is underway.

    "A total of 6,832,323 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far”, the Task Force added.

