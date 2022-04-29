  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Azerbaijan logs 13 new COVID-19 cases

    29.04.2022 [18:59]

    Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

    13 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 16 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    According to the Task Force, no new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

    “The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 792,558, with 782,744 recoveries and 9,709 deaths, while treatment of 105 others is underway.

    A total of 6,811,382 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far”, the Task Force added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan logs 13 new COVID-19 cases
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.04.2022 [19:13]
    Azerbaijan administers over 4,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots in 24 hours
    28.04.2022 [17:26]
    Azerbaijan logs 11 new COVID-19 cases
    26.04.2022 [21:32]
    Azerbaijan administers over 5,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots in 24 hours
    26.04.2022 [21:15]
    Azerbaijan logs 19 new coronavirus cases
    Azerbaijan logs 13 new COVID-19 cases