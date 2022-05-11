  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Azerbaijan logs 13 new COVID-19 cases

    11.05.2022 [17:26]

    Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

    13 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 3 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    According to the Task Force, the overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 792,651, with 782,872 recoveries and 9,709 deaths, while treatment of 70 others is underway.

    "A total of 6,842,319 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far”, the Task Force added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan logs 13 new COVID-19 cases
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    11.05.2022 [19:06]
    WHO calls for greater regulation of cross-border alcohol marketing
    11.05.2022 [18:28]
    Azerbaijan administers over 4,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots in 24 hours
    10.05.2022 [19:25]
    Azerbaijan logs 6 new COVID-19 cases
    10.05.2022 [19:23]
    Azerbaijan administers over 13,6 million coronavirus jabs so far
    Azerbaijan logs 13 new COVID-19 cases