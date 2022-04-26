Azerbaijan logs 19 new coronavirus cases

Baku, April 26, AZERTAC

19 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 25 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

According to the Task Force, no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 792,521, with 782,675 recoveries and 9,707 deaths, while treatment of 139 others is underway.

A total of 6,801,484 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far”, the Task Force added.