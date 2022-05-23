Azerbaijan logs 2 new COVID-19 cases

Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

2 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

According to the Task Force, the overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 792,714, with 782,957 recoveries and 9,710 deaths, while treatment of 49 others is underway.

“A total of 6,874,348 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far”, the Task Force added.