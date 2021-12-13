Azerbaijan logs 518 new coronavirus infections

Baku, December 13, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan logged 518 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking national count to 604,998, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

16 people died over the past day, pushing nationwide death toll to 8,104, showed official statistics.

The total recoveries stood at 577,135, with 871 patients newly recovering from the disease.

A total of 5,683,256 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far, the Task Force added.