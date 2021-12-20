Azerbaijan logs 577 new COVID-19 cases

Baku, December 20, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan logged 577 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking national count to 610,895, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

9 people died over the past day, pushing nationwide death toll to 8,208, showed official statistics.

The total recoveries stood at 587,338 as of Monday, with 672 patients newly recovering from the disease.