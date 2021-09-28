  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan logs 885 new coronavirus infections

    28.09.2021 [17:51]

    Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan logged 885 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking national count to 482,286, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    22 people died over the past day, pushing nationwide death toll to 6,498, showed official statistics.

    The total recoveries stood at 455,082 as of Tuesday, with 2,114 patients newly recovering from the disease.

