Azerbaijan logs 885 new coronavirus infections
AzerTAg.az
28.09.2021 [17:51]
Baku, September 28, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan logged 885 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking national count to 482,286, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.
22 people died over the past day, pushing nationwide death toll to 6,498, showed official statistics.
The total recoveries stood at 455,082 as of Tuesday, with 2,114 patients newly recovering from the disease.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
27.09.2021 [19:49]
26.09.2021 [19:10]
25.09.2021 [18:32]
24.09.2021 [18:54]
MULTIMEDIA
28.09.2021 [20:19]
28.09.2021 [13:19]
28.09.2021 [18:47]
28.09.2021 [18:42]
28.09.2021 [16:27]
28.09.2021 [13:07]
28.09.2021 [12:14]
27.09.2021 [16:13]
28.09.2021 [13:55]
28.09.2021 [13:45]
27.09.2021 [17:11]
25.09.2021 [14:42]
23.09.2021 [18:33]
22.09.2021 [13:32]
21.09.2021 [16:32]
09.09.2021 [18:59]
26.01.2021 [09:32]
22.01.2021 [08:55]
28.09.2021 [17:51]
27.09.2021 [19:49]
26.09.2021 [19:10]
25.09.2021 [18:32]
19.08.2021 [11:35]
18.08.2021 [10:42]
28.09.2021 [12:10]
23.09.2021 [18:39]
22.09.2021 [17:42]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note