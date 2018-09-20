    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijan make successful start to European Polo Championships in Italy

    20.09.2018 [21:56]

    Baku, September 20, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan have thrashed the Netherlands 7-3 in their opening game of the European Polo Championships in Siena, Italy.

    Azerbaijan will next face France on September 22.

