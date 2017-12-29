    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan military medical specialists meet Iranian colleagues

    29.12.2017 [10:22]

    Baku, December 29, AZERTAC

    According to the plan of bilateral cooperation in the military sphere between Azerbaijan and Iran, a group of officers of the medical service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan visited Tehran.

    As part of the visit, chief of the Main Medical Department of the Ministry of Defense Major General Natig Aliyev and head of the Medical Service of the Armed Forces of Iran Brigadier General Hasan Aragizadeh have discussed issues of cooperation.

    The Azerbaijani delegation visited the Bagiyatullah and Jamaran hospitals of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, the Besat Hospital of the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics of Iran, the University of Medical Sciences of the Iranian Army to study the possibilities of the medical service of the Armed Forces of Iran. The delegation also inspected the defensive capabilities exhibition of Iran.

