Azerbaijan names largest trade partners among OIC member countries in January-March
AzerTAg.az
27.04.2020 [12:26]
Baku, April 27, AZERTAC
Turkey, Tunis and Iran were the largest trade partners of Azerbaijan among the OIC member countries in January-March this year, according to State Customs Committee.
The volume of export with Turkey made $740,4 million, while it amounted to $120,2 million with Tunis and $88,5 million with Iran, according to official figures.
The trade with Tunis has increased in comparison with the same period of 2019.
