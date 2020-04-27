Azerbaijan names largest trade partners among OIC member countries in January-March

Baku, April 27, AZERTAC

Turkey, Tunis and Iran were the largest trade partners of Azerbaijan among the OIC member countries in January-March this year, according to State Customs Committee.

The volume of export with Turkey made $740,4 million, while it amounted to $120,2 million with Tunis and $88,5 million with Iran, according to official figures.

The trade with Tunis has increased in comparison with the same period of 2019.